Azerbaijan’s proposal receives support in UN Human Rights Council (PHOTO)

28 June 2018 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

As part of the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 27, a joint statement was made at the initiative of Azerbaijan with co-authorship of 126 UN member states, including all members of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message June 28.

The statement was supported by two-thirds of the members of the UN Human Rights Council.

The statement was read out by Vagif Sadikhov, permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations. The document reflects expectations of the UN member states from the new UN high commissioner for human rights, whose appointment is expected in August this year.

The statement places special emphasis on the issue related to victims of armed conflicts and urges the future new high commissioner to pay special attention to the violated rights of people who were forced to leave their homes as a result of armed conflicts.

The statement also expresses expectation that the new high commissioner will be guided by the Charter of the UN and respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the UN member countries.

