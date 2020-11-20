Turkey welcomes liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district from occupation - government
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
Turkey welcomes the liberation of the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation, the Turkish government told Trend.
