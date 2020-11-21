Al Jazeera English prepares video coverage from Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

Trend:

Al Jazeera English TV channel prepared a video coverage from the Aghdam district, the first Azerbaijani district from which Armenian Armed Forces withdrew based on the joint trilateral statement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed on November 10, 2020, Trend reports.

The coverage's reporter informed that Aghdam is the territory of Azerbaijan, which was occupied for 27 years and where, at the moment, there is not a single surviving building.

The reporter also noted the fact that many Azerbaijani IDPs hope to return to the area they had to leave 27 years ago, but at the moment their return is prohibited due to the danger posed by the largely mined areas of the district.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.