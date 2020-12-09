Azerbaijan creates police department in Kalbajar district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
By Jeyhun Akbarov - Trend:
The appropriate measures are being taken in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree "On the organization of temporary special administration in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation", Trend reports on Dec. 9.
A new building of the police department has been prepared in the liberated Kalbajar district.
The curfew was declared on November 25 in Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation.
In accordance with the order of the interior minister, the head of the district police department was appointed. Police lieutenant colonel Akhverdi Akbarov was appointed commandant of the district.
