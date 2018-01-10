President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan dynamically, successfully developed in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan dynamically and successfully developed in 2017, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

President Aliyev stressed that the results achieved in all spheres of life have made a great contribution to the overall development of the country. The Azerbaijani people lived under conditions of stability and security in 2017.

"Today, risks, threats, bloody conflicts and confrontations are widespread in different parts of the world. In a word, the risks are rising in the world, and it seems that these trends will continue," the head of state said, adding that the world community is in worry as it is facing such an issue.

President Aliyev said that stability, security and normal living are ensured in Azerbaijan. Taking into account the complex geopolitical situation in the present world, the results achieved in this area in Azerbaijan are highly appreciated.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that no country can develop without stability. “This is axiom. We have seen this repeatedly in recent history. When the stability is broken, the development stops, the country's economy declines and investment stops. In short, stability is a prerequisite for the development of each country. In Azerbaijan, the source of stability is the people of Azerbaijan, its will and, at the same time, our policy. Because, our policy is based on national interests, our national interests are superior to us. The security, stability, economic and social development of our country and its growing role in the international arena are the guarantors of stability,” the President said.

"I am confident that these positive trends will intensify in Azerbaijan in 2018. The people-authority union is the key condition for our success and the people-authority unity is obvious today. The basis of our successful policy is the support of the people. The strengthening of these positive trends, of course, will ensure long-term and sustainable development of our country, "the head of state said.

