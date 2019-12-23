President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva vote in municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

December 23 is the day of the next municipal elections in the history of modern and independent Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva arrived at the polling station No 6 of Sabayil constituency No 29 located at secondary school No 6.

President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his ballot.

Then first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva cast their votes.

