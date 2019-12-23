President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva vote in municipal elections

23 December 2019 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

December 23 is the day of the next municipal elections in the history of modern and independent Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva arrived at the polling station No 6 of Sabayil constituency No 29 located at secondary school No 6.

President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his ballot.

Then first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva cast their votes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Highest voter turnout as of 10:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed
Politics 11:53
Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration votes in municipal elections
Politics 11:44
Head of Baku Executive Power votes in municipal elections
Society 11:06
Bulgarian president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11:01
8.51% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 10:00
Politics 10:59
Azerbaijan may become major grain hub (Exclusive)
Business 10:51
Latest
Highest voter turnout as of 10:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed
Politics 11:53
Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration votes in municipal elections
Politics 11:44
Inflation up in Iran
Business 11:38
Iran's Wagon Pars Co. to overhaul 55 passenger rail cars
Business 11:35
First crypto exchange appears in Uzbekistan
Business 11:34
ERIELL Group introduces new well at Kuyi Surgil field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:23
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy spare parts for pumps via tender
Tenders 11:19
Iran assigns €250 million to power and water projects
Business 11:19
Iran’s Zamyad carmaker reveals production figures
Business 11:18