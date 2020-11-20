Liberating Aghdam became possible due to glorious military victory - President of Azerbaijan

Politics 20 November 2020 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Liberating Aghdam became possible due to glorious military victory - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

The liberation of Aghdam was possible as a result of the glorious military victory, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the nation, Trend reports.

"Had Azerbaijan not defeated Armenia on the battlefield, Armenia would not have left our lands on its own free will. There are many reasons for this. First of all, because of the fortifications they had built in those regions, in the occupied territories. A lot of money was invested there. Those fortifications were intended to prevent the Azerbaijani Army from passing through them. But they were wrong again. They could not calculate our strength correctly. They did not know what the Azerbaijani Army and Azerbaijani citizens were capable of doing. They did not know that it was our strength, equipment and morale that led us to that Victory. They did not know that the people of Azerbaijan have been living with the desire to return to their ancestral lands for all these years. All these and other factors paved the way for our Victory,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Therefore, by building these fortifications and taking other steps, they pursued the goal of perpetuating this occupation. Otherwise, they would not have changed the names of our historical cities and villages. Aghdam was given an ugly name, Fuzuli was given another ugly name. They drew up new maps, in which the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” covered not only the former Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region but also all the occupied territories, and they presented this to the international community,” the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Victory march on liberation of Aghdam district held in Baku (PHOTOS)
Victory march on liberation of Aghdam district held in Baku (PHOTOS)
We could have destroyed Khankandi in a day - President Aliyev
We could have destroyed Khankandi in a day - President Aliyev
Civil organizations hold rally in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO)
Civil organizations hold rally in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 14:30
Victory march on liberation of Aghdam district held in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 14:28
We could have destroyed Khankandi in a day - President Aliyev Politics 14:27
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 volume of market services disclosed Uzbekistan 14:26
Uzbek mining & metallurgical plant eyes placing shares in int’l stock exchanges Oil&Gas 14:25
Kazakhstan decreases export to Ukraine twofold year-on-year Business 14:23
Civil organizations hold rally in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 14:21
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 14:20
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already in the past, says President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:17
President Aliyev on Armenia: Take that flag off pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country Politics 14:15
Armenians who call themselves invincible army, warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? - President Aliyev Politics 14:13
Azerbaijani parliament approves regulation on "Hero of Patriotic War" title Politics 14:10
Armenia’s army consists of thieves, generals who sell soldiers’ stew are thieves - President Aliyev Politics 14:05
Every day opposition leader gets arrested in Armenia, where are you, Council of Europe? - President Aliyev Politics 13:58
Armenia is in fact a colony - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:50
Azerbaijan renames liberated villages of Khojaly and Khojavend districts Society 13:35
Vehicle production in Uzbekistan on the rise Transport 13:32
Turkmenistan to sign contracts for purchase of chemicals to combat agricultural pests Business 13:30
Volume of cotton-fiber produced for 10M2020 in Uzbekistan revealed Uzbekistan 13:28
Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha highway will be opened after some time - President Aliyev Politics 13:26
Liberating Aghdam became possible due to glorious military victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:25
Kazakhstan's Polymetal company to explore several deposits Business 13:17
Cotton combines of new generation tested in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy Business 13:14
New era begins for Aghdam now - President Aliyev Politics 13:14
Azerbaijan says testing of COVID-19 vaccine may be completed in April-May 2021 Society 13:12
UNFPA provides medical equipment to Turkmenistan Business 13:10
Producer Price Index increases in Georgia Business 13:09
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 13:06
Georgia reports 3,768 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:59
First permanent representative of IRENA elected in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:59
Azerbaijani MP calls on France for objectivity over Karabakh conflict Politics 12:52
Oil prices little changed, on track for third straight weekly gain Oil&Gas 12:39
Armenian defense minister resigns Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Azerbaijani fund gives update on compensations paid to depositors of closed banks Finance 12:30
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam district Politics 12:24
France's biased position aimed against territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - speaker Politics 12:19
Geostat reveals producer price indices in Georgia Business 12:16
Electricity production in Uzbekistan up Oil&Gas 12:14
There're many alternatives to polyethylene bags - Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry Society 12:14
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 12:06
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technologies Park switches to new activity model Business 12:05
Azerbaijan increases year-on-year imports of fruits, nuts Business 11:52
Commander-in-Chief entered Karabakh as victorious leader - Azerbaijani MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:48
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 11:44
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation - (PHOTO) Politics 11:35
Average yield of tobacco in Azerbaijan increases Business 11:33
TANAP throughput capacity to stand at 12.2 bcm in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:32
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition Other News 11:32
International investors consider issuing sovereign Eurobonds in Uzbek soums Finance 11:31
Georgia sees increase in Import Price Index Business 11:26
Turkey congratulates Azerbaijani people on returning to native Aghdam Turkey 11:26
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 11:23
Turkmenistan, IMF intend to attract investment in joint projects Finance 11:23
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree on developing investments protection Business 11:12
TANAP to reach full capacity of 16 bcm in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan's real GDP to recover in 2021 - S&P Global Ratings Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan's Social Development Fund for IDPs announces winner of tender Construction 11:05
New enterprise for reinforced concrete products manufacture opened in Turkmenistan Business 10:59
Azerbaijan reduces imports of Ukrainian products Business 10:48
Share of employer's liability insurance in Azerbaijan declines Finance 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 20 Finance 10:45
S&P Global Ratings talks on Uzbekistan's insurance companies Finance 10:45
India has exciting opportunities for investment in urbanization, PM Modi tells investors Other News 10:40
Uzbek automobile factory to master electric buses production by 2022 Transport 10:39
Turkey says Azerbaijani lands being returned to their real owners Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:31
BOTAS discloses ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:23
Azerbaijan's state committee talks impact of COVID-19 on local tourism Tourism 10:16
€800 billion needed for large-scale offshore renewable energy technologies Oil&Gas 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 20 Uzbekistan 09:59
Turkmenistan, UN review results of joint action plan for current year Business 09:58
Armenian general who announced use of 'Iskandar' missile in Karabakh summoned for interrogation Armenia 09:51
Azerbaijan's Azerishig working on supplying power to strategic facilities in liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 09:47
Armenian lobby trying to realize its claims using French politicians Politics 09:46
Amazon lays off staff at Prime Air drone project US 09:44
Turkey welcomes liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district from occupation - government Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
UN agencies complete mission to assess damage in conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 09:28
Iran to release essential materials for home appliances industry Business 09:24
Iran to release more imported rice from customs Business 09:22
Exports of Georgian products in October increases - Minister Business 08:49
Largest fuel importers report losses in Georgia Oil&Gas 08:48
Trade lending remains priority for Georgian banks Business 08:48
IMF leadership to review agreement with Georgia Business 08:47
Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients died in US in past 24 hours US 08:38
Units of Azerbaijani army enter Aghdam district - MoD Politics 08:12
WHO warns against remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment Other News 08:05
Kazakhstan adds almost 800 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:36
Kazakhstan names projected value of state budget revenues Finance 07:01
Georgia recount confirms Biden victory US 06:25
U.S. travel restrictions with Canada, Mexico extended through Dec. 21 US 05:43
Azerbaijan reduces import of trucks and tractors from Georgia Business 05:01
Biden says lawsuit against US administration for refusing to concede possible US 04:45
Germany reports 22,609 new daily COVID-19 cases Europe 04:12
Five injured in stabbing in German town, suspect arrested Europe 03:33
Czech Republic extends COVID-19 state of emergency Europe 02:57
EU would lift COVID-19 restrictions gradually, chief executive says Europe 02:13
UK records another 22,915 coronavirus cases with 501 deaths Europe 01:29
Death toll from Iota slowly rises in Central America amid ongoing rescue efforts Other News 00:48
Aghdam district being transferred to Azerbaijani Armed Forces today Politics 00:02
29 years ago Armenia shot down Azerbaijani chopper with high-ranking officials on board Politics 00:01
Georgian chief epidemiologist hospitalized Georgia 19 November 23:30
All news