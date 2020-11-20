Liberating Aghdam became possible due to glorious military victory - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

The liberation of Aghdam was possible as a result of the glorious military victory, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the nation, Trend reports.

"Had Azerbaijan not defeated Armenia on the battlefield, Armenia would not have left our lands on its own free will. There are many reasons for this. First of all, because of the fortifications they had built in those regions, in the occupied territories. A lot of money was invested there. Those fortifications were intended to prevent the Azerbaijani Army from passing through them. But they were wrong again. They could not calculate our strength correctly. They did not know what the Azerbaijani Army and Azerbaijani citizens were capable of doing. They did not know that it was our strength, equipment and morale that led us to that Victory. They did not know that the people of Azerbaijan have been living with the desire to return to their ancestral lands for all these years. All these and other factors paved the way for our Victory,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Therefore, by building these fortifications and taking other steps, they pursued the goal of perpetuating this occupation. Otherwise, they would not have changed the names of our historical cities and villages. Aghdam was given an ugly name, Fuzuli was given another ugly name. They drew up new maps, in which the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” covered not only the former Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region but also all the occupied territories, and they presented this to the international community,” the head of state said.