Assistant to Azerbaijani president, Karabakh football club to visit Tartar, Aghdam cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev is to visit Tartar and Aghdam cities together with diplomatic corps, Trend reports citing Hajiyev’s Twitter.

“Upon instruction of President Ilham Aliyev taking diplomatic corps, heads of international org to Tartar/newly liberated Aghdam. In Tartar, we will see results of heavy bombardment by Armenia. Aghdam ruined ghost town example of #Urbicide. Exiled Karabakh football club is with us,” he wrote.