A new era begins for our country - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

A new era begins for our country. A new era of creation, an era of development, an era of restoration of our liberated territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“From the first day of the war to the present – from 27 September to 1 December – I have repeatedly addressed the Azerbaijani people, shared the joy of victory, and reported on our liberated cities. I consider myself a very lucky person because this Victory demonstrates our spirit, our unbending spirit. It shows that the Azerbaijani people never intended to put up with such a situation, and the entire nation, the smallest children, the elderly, those who left these lands and lived with the dream of returning, representatives of the younger generation who have never been to these lands but are originally from there lived with one dream. We all lived with one dream and have realized it. All our dreams have come true today. This is a truly great happiness for each of us. The war is already in the past,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“A new era begins for our country. A new era of creation, an era of development, an era of restoration of our liberated territories. I am absolutely sure that during this period the Azerbaijani people will show unity and solidarity and demonstrate a strong resolve. Having united again, the Azerbaijani people will do everything possible to restore the destroyed cities and villages. From now on, we will live as a great and proud people. We have said our word in the international arena, we have said it in the region, achieved what we wanted, and I am sure that from now on our people will live happily and in safety,” the head of state said.