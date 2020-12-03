Azerbaijan to solemnly celebrate Victory Day every year on Nov. 8
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
Victory Day will be solemnly celebrated in Azerbaijan every year on November 8, Trend reports.
In response to Armenia’s consecutive provocations and military aggression, on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani people joined the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War to put an end to Armenia’s almost thirty-year occupation policy and liberate the Azerbaijani lands from occupation.
As a result of 44-day hostilities, the Azerbaijani people gained a historic victory and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was restored.
