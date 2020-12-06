Italian MPs to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
A delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato will visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Dec. 6, the press and PR department of the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.
Italian MPs will review the situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. The Italian MPs will be accompanied by Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Italy inter-parliamentary relations Azer Karimli and other Azerbaijani MPs.
Latest
Students of Azerbaijan British College prepare report of post-occupation state of nature in Azerbaijani Kalbajar region
French photographer talks trip to Azerbaijani Kalbajar liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Effectiveness of Turkish-made weapons was proven during Karabakh hostilities - Turkish Defense Minister
Armenians destroyed all historical, religious items in churches of Azerbaijan - Albano-Udi Orthodox community