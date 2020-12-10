Armenia taking lessons from events in Karabakh to start new era in region - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

Trend:

The Armenian authorities spent the resources of the people to keep the Azerbaijani lands under occupation, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking at the Victory Parade in Baku, Trend reports on Dec.10.

The Victory Parade is being held in Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian Armed Forces.

"We are waiting for decisive steps from Armenia. We want the Armenians to get rid of the diaspora’s oppression, to demonstrate good-neighborly relations instead of hostility. If the Armenian people draw conclusions from the events in Karabakh, this will lead to the beginning of a new era in the region," Erdogan said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.