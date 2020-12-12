Azerbaijan presents footage of liberated Aghdam's Gyzyl Kangarli village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has disseminated video footage from the Gyzyl Kankarli village of the Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
