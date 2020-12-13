I did not invite Minsk Group to come - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

I did not invite Minsk group to come. But when I was informed that Minsk Group wants to come, I said okay, I don’t mind, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the US, Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports.

“We did not respond to the first Armenian provocation in July the way how we could. We didn’t cross the state border, though we could. We didn’t seriously respond to the second Armenian provocation in August when they sent the sabotage group to kill our people. But we responded to the third one in September and responded in a way that we destroyed Armenian army and almost destroyed Armenian state and put an end to criminal regime, on our territory, put an end to dreams of Armenian nationalists about the so-called "Artsakh", it does not exist. Pashinyan said 'Karabakh is Armenia.' It was wrong and he deserved what he got. He deserved this humiliation. Our people, our country deserved victory. Because the truth, and international law was on our side. I will probably conclude now in order to listen to you. Because it was your idea to come. I can tell you again in front of the cameras, I did not invite Minsk group to come. But when I was informed that Minsk Group wants to come, I said okay, I don’t mind, maybe they have something to tell me. If you want to do it in front of the cameras, it’s okay, if not, I can tell them to leave,” the head of state said.