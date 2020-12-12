President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and US (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the US, Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
