Azerbaijanis in Canada develop mobile application simulating fame

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

The Hype Simulator application, created by Azerbaijanis living in Canada - Ajdar Gasimov and Ulker Akhundzade, holds one of the first places in the US and Canada in terms of the number of users with $0 spending, Trend reports on Dec. 17 with reference to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

“The mobile application developed six months ago, outstripping all mobile applications in the US and Canada, including millions of giant applications such as Zoom, Youtube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, came out on top,” Akhundzade added. “This mobile application contributes to obtaining the desired popularity.”

“From the moment of application, you are given two choices such as "Celebrity" or "Going Viral",” Akhundzade said. “This program has over 3.5 million downloads. Their number has exceeded two million over the last three weeks.”

Currently, young professionals are working on the "Canceled mode" mobile application, which is the 3rd choice.

Gasimov and Akhundzade are spouses. Gasimov works as a manager at the "Software Developer" company. Akhundzade graduated from the University of Waterloo with a degree in Computer Science. Her father is the director of the Department of Mathematics and Business Programs at the University of Waterloo, Professor Ilham Akhundov. Akhundov was awarded the Tereggi medal for his diaspora activity in 2016.