Azerbaijan can join US "The Clean Network" program – ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan can join the US "The Clean Network" program and become a part of it, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said, Trend reports on Dec. 17.
Litzenberger made the remark during the World Net Summit conference organized as part of the Innovation Week.
“This program was launched to prevent illegal data transfers and this initiative was created to safely use the capabilities of 5G and protect against unreliable operators,” the ambassador said.
Litzenberger stressed that the partnership between the US and Azerbaijan to create a sustainable innovation ecosystem will become even stronger as part of Innovation Week next year.
