It is such unique feeling to see Shusha, to return to Shusha - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

It is such a unique feeling to see Shusha, to return to Shusha, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the Jidir Duzu, Trend reports.

“We decided to stay the night in Shusha yesterday, although we were supposed to return to Baku. But I thought we had to stay in Shusha because this is the first time the President of Azerbaijan has visited Shusha. Our independence is about 30 years old. However, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commander-in-Chief came to Shusha for the first time in 30 years, stayed in Shusha and, frankly, does not want to leave,” the head of state said.

“The unique architecture, natural terrain, landscapes, atmosphere and aura of the city are unparalleled. As I mentioned yesterday, I visited Shusha twice in 1982. At that time, several events were held here. So I didn’t get to see Shusha the way it was yesterday, the way it is today. I saw once again that the unique aura, nature and architecture of this city are our great assets,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I slept only five hours last night. I woke up at 5 o'clock. I don't know why. Perhaps yesterday was too exciting because it is such a unique feeling to see Shusha, to return to Shusha. It is possible that the pleasant nature and air of Shusha are enough for a person not to want to sleep much. Before returning to Baku, I came here again, to the Jidir Duzu plain, to the historic place of Shusha, to address the people of Azerbaijan again. I want to say that we are a lucky nation to have restored our territorial integrity. We are a lucky nation to have asserted ourselves as an independent state. Let me say again – Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.