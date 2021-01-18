Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Aghdam district's Khydyrly village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared video footage of Khydyrly village of Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Jan.18.
The footage:
