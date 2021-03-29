Azerbaijani FM, Tajik president talk over comprehensive development of bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on March 29, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The issues of comprehensive development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were discussed at the meeting.

Recalling with pleasure his visits to Azerbaijan, President Rahmon particularly emphasized the development path of the country in recent years. He invited President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.

Highly appreciating Azerbaijan's assistance to Tajikistan in the fight against COVID-19, the president of Tajikistan stressed that Azerbaijan had created special conditions for the transportation of Tajikistan goods during the pandemic and thanked the Azerbaijani side in this regard.

Bayramov extended his gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed the greetings of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan to other side.

The minister briefed the president of Tajikistan on the current situation in the region, including the destruction caused by Armenia in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the damage caused to Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, as well as the work done by the Azerbaijani government to rebuild and restore these territories.