Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Israel

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, Trend reports on April 30.

“Dear Mr. President, we are very devastated to know fatalities and injuries of many people during the religious rituals held on Mount Meron,” President Aliyev said. “Due to this tragedy, I express my deep condolences on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you, to the families and relatives of the dead and to the friendly people of Israel, and wish recovery to the injured.”