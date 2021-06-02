Azerbaijani MFA urges Armenia to adhere to principles of int'l law (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Armenia to adhere to principles of international law and refrain from unnecessary escalation of tension at the border and to stop its provocations, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s press service.

The ministry made the statement commenting on another provocation of the Armenian side in the direction of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

"According to the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, on June 1, 2021, another provocation of the Armenian armed forces, in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, in Armudlu village, was prevented,” the ministry said. “So, the Armenian armed forces, which entered the territory of Azerbaijan with about 40 personnel, were immediately pushed back from the territory of our country as a result of measures taken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan without the use of weapons.”

"Armenia's continued provocations on the border between the two countries testify that the country purposefully take steps to aggravate the situation in the region,” noted the ministry. “We reiterate the inadmissibility of such provocations and the importance of resolving differences on the border issue only through negotiations. Azerbaijan supports the process of delimitation and demarcation of the two state borders.”

"We call on Armenia to adhere to the principles of international law, to refrain from unnecessarily escalating tensions on the border and to end provocations at the border," added the ministry.

Earlier, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian Armed Forces undertook an attempt to enter Azerbaijan’s territory in the direction of the Yukhary Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar district near the state border on May 27. As a result of immediate operational measures, 6 Armenian servicemen who tried to mine the roads leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the border were detained.