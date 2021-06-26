Armenia adopts new military doctrine to occupy new lands - Azerbaijani defense minister (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:10

Armenia has adopted a new military doctrine, according to which it aims to occupy new lands, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

Armenia's Defense Minister David Tonoyan openly announced this, and the tension has already shown what needs to be prepared for and in what direction the work should be carried out, Hasanov said.