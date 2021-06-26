Armenia adopts new military doctrine to occupy new lands - Azerbaijani defense minister (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Armenia has adopted a new military doctrine, according to which it aims to occupy new lands, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

According to Hasanov, the intelligence and special services of Azerbaijan received information on the mentioned issue.

“We knew that the Armenians were preparing provocations and would resort to them. And they started to do them. Everyone knows that the Tovuz events took place before that. Then a member of the Armenian sabotage group was arrested. That is, all this shows what we must be ready for. In the morning of September 27, I was informed that the Armenian Armed Forces was intensively shelling our positions and front-line villages,” Hasanov said.