French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO)

Politics 4 August 2021 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4

Trend:

French National Assembly member Carole Bureau-Bonnard was left shocked, seeing destroyed villages, entire cities turned into ruins by Armenia, following her visit to liberated lands of Azerbaijan.

“The purpose of the visit was to see the liberated territories,” Bureau-Bonnard said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“During the previous visit, the delegation had a meeting with head of the Working Group on the Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations, Soltan Mammadov, and speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, it was impossible to visit the Azerbaijani lands destroyed by the Armenians due to bad weather,” the French MP said.

The French MP said that as part of the trip, she visited Aghdam, Fuzuli districts and held the meetings with the heads of the executive powers of these districts.

“I was shocked when I saw destroyed villages, whole cities turned into ruins,” the French MP said. “What is the reason for all this? The destruction of houses, mosques, samples of cultural heritage can't be justified. I don't understand this.”

“What we ourselves would feel in a similar situation? One thinks about the Azerbaijanis who were expelled from these territories,” she added. "They still live with the dream of returning to these lands.” the French MP said.

She added that even mosques were not left intact on those territories.

"As you know, the French people pay special attention to their cultural heritage. We are restoring churches, and the same situation is in Azerbaijan. The cooperation between France and Azerbaijan has been established in this sphere as well. So, after seeing this destruction, I was greatly shocked."

While commenting on the refusal of the Armenian side to give maps of minefields to Azerbaijan, she said it hinders the process of restoration work in the liberated territories.

“This is about people's lives,” the French MP said. “Until now, numerous people willing to visit their native lands, have died from mine explosions. These places should be restored and that takes time. Thus, people do not forget the past, but at the same time look to the future, and this is the goal. But this future must be built and for this people must be able to return to their homeland."

"I do not understand the reason for Armenia's refusal to give maps of minefields," said Bureau-Bonnard. “These maps should be provided to Azerbaijan. I told the Armenian ambassador to France about the importance of giving maps of minefields to Azerbaijan.”

Further speaking, she admitted that presently, there is some tension in the France-Azerbaijan relations.

“I think that both sides are trying to work together and in parallel negotiate with each other,” the French MP said. “As we all know, there is some tension in diplomatic and intergovernmental relations.”

“The French government is working to normalize these relations,” Bureau-Bonnard said. Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne visited Azerbaijan in January 2021. However, this is not enough to make the relations as good as possible.”

The French MP went on to add that upon the return of the French delegation, the realities of Azerbaijan will be presented to the political circles of France.

“After our current visit, we will send a letter to the head of the National Assembly and talk about the Azerbaijan-France relations,” Bureau-Bonnard said. “In my opinion, this interview will also play a big role in terms of conveying certain messages.”

“I began to receive information about Azerbaijan, learn about its history, being represented in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, that is, since 2017,” the French MP said.

“The French people talk more about Armenians, because, as you know, there are many Armenians in France,” Bureau-Bonnard said.

“Today we are talking about both countries in the context of the conflict,” the French MP said. “The main thing is to show what kind of country Azerbaijan is and not to be prejudiced in relation to any country.”

French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
SOCAR reveals volume of Lithuanian gasoline supplies to Ukraine in 1H2021
SOCAR reveals volume of Lithuanian gasoline supplies to Ukraine in 1H2021
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 7
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 7
Construction of solar power plant underway in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand
Construction of solar power plant underway in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through June 2021 Business 18:09
SOCAR reveals volume of Lithuanian gasoline supplies to Ukraine in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 18:08
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 7 Oil&Gas 18:04
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 18:04
Construction of solar power plant underway in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Oil&Gas 18:03
Uzbek melons supplied to US for the first time Uzbekistan 18:01
French National Assembly member shocked by Azerbaijan's villages, cities destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) Politics 18:00
Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia Business 17:55
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Tekirdag port in 1H2021 Turkey 17:49
Nominal salary of hired employees reduces in Baku Finance 17:48
Cost of paid services for population in Azerbaijan’s Baku increases Finance 17:47
Iran’s GTC continues to purchase wheat from farmers in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 17:45
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 17:44
Georgia National Bank makes decision regarding refinancing rate Finance 17:43
Pension savings decrease in Kazakhstan on annual basis Finance 17:39
Azerbaijan suspends cattle imports from Spanish Balearic Islands Economy 17:37
Central Bank talks formation of positive trend in digital banking dev't in Azerbaijan Finance 17:28
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 17:24
Project Cheetah set to take off, India to get upgraded & armed drones from Israel Other News 17:23
UAE flights: Indian missions welcome new passenger exemptions Other News 17:22
4 more Indian pharma firms expected to produce Covid vaccines by Oct-Nov, Mandaviya says Other News 17:21
Iran looks to boost revenues with production of essential oils from herbal plants Business 17:17
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks positive trend in dev't of infrastructure of payment cards Finance 17:09
Central Bank of Iran shares amount of funds spent on imports of coronavirus vaccines Finance 17:07
Azerbaijan progresses in global rankings - CAERC chief Economy 16:56
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Mersin port in 1H2021 Turkey 16:54
Geostat reveals volume of Russia's exports to Georgia Business 16:53
Kazakhstan's revenues from leather goods export skyrocket Kazakhstan 16:49
New auction held for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's state bonds Finance 16:48
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes in 7M2021 grows Turkey 16:47
Turkey sees notable growth in 7M2021 steel export value Turkey 16:46
Azerbaijan discloses sales volume in Baku’s retail network in 1H2021 Business 16:46
Tajik president gets COVID-19 vaccine Tajikistan 16:39
Azerbaijan to provide funds for restoring schools damaged by Armenia during war Politics 16:39
Liquidity control in Iran requires strict financial discipline – Director General of CBI Finance 16:38
Turkey names number of ships docking at Istanbul port in 1H2021 Turkey 16:37
CAERC reveals Azerbaijan's 1H2021 surplus in external trade turnover Economy 16:15
Turkey discloses export volume of leather goods Turkey 16:14
Latvian companies to implement IT projects in Uzbekistan ICT 16:13
Azerbaijani foreign exchange reserves to increase considerably - Fitch Ratings Business 16:11
Iran sees increase in exports from Golestan Province Business 16:10
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan consider creating border trade zones Uzbekistan 16:09
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan work on resuming direct flights Transport 16:07
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan agree on developing roadmap to deepen industrial co-op Uzbekistan 15:30
Iran announces data on cargo transportation via Parvizkhan border terminal Transport 15:28
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from China transported via Turkish ports Turkey 15:27
Turkey’s export of electrical goods up Turkey 15:20
Georgia experiences slowdown in lari-denominated deposit growth Finance 15:20
Iran to provide loans to industrial enterprises in Yazd Province Finance 15:01
MoD denies rumors on Azerbaijan's UAVs attempting to enter Armenia's airspace Politics 15:00
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for well control station repair Tenders 14:57
Azerbaijan discloses 1H2021 volume of produced goods, provided services in Baku Business 14:57
Iran's trade turnover with EU member states declines Business 14:56
Iran issues certain licenses to enterprises in Markazi Province Business 14:53
Azerbaijan's A-Qroup included in register of Compulsory Insurance Bureau participants Finance 14:52
Georgia sees increase in loans, following prolonged decline Finance 14:38
Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games Society 14:33
Government Trading Corporation of Iran unveils volume of rapeseed purchased from farmers Business 14:30
4 more Indian pharma firms expected to produce Covid vaccines by Oct-Nov, Mandaviya says Other News 14:16
Azerbaijan discloses share of private enterprises in construction work in Baku Construction 14:15
Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 4 million in Iran Society 14:04
Uzbekistan names measures to ensure economic growth in 2H2021 Uzbekistan 13:59
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Tunisia transported via Turkish ports Turkey 13:51
Azerbaijan discloses transactions via instant payment system of Central Bank Finance 13:47
Investments in Iran’s Markazi Province increase Finance 13:44
Volume of 1H2021 transactions through AZIPS, LVPCSS payment systems in Azerbaijan grow Finance 13:43
Turkey discloses export volume of grain, legumes since early 2021 Turkey 13:42
Pallone amendment against Azerbaijan seriously harming foreign policy interests of US - analyst Politics 13:37
Iran’s CBI reveals data on value of domestic assets of Iranian banks and debts Finance 13:14
Iran declares amount of produced "CovIranBarakat" vaccine Society 13:12
Azerbaijan’s Guarantee Fund discloses amount of mortgage loans issued to entrepreneurs Finance 13:11
EBRD to support five thermal power plants in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:10
Income of Iranian population grows Finance 13:08
Liquidity in Iran soars Finance 13:01
Uzbekneftegaz carries out 3D seismic exploration at Shurtan gas field Oil&Gas 12:56
Turkey's 7M2021 export of furniture to int'l markets grows in value Turkey 12:29
Iran declares value of mining products exports Business 12:28
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for electrolysis units overhaul Tenders 12:25
Central Bank of Iran discloses value of foreign assets of Iranian banks Finance 12:22
Indian goods train leaves for Bangladesh for the first time after 1965 Other News 12:20
Most of 1H2021 transactions via gov-pay portal in Azerbaijan account for non-cash payments Finance 12:14
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Germany despite COVID-19 Business 12:13
International money transfers increase across Kazakhstan Finance 12:07
Government Trading Corporation of Iran shares data on wheat purchasing Business 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:40
Georgia reports 4,233 more coronavirus cases Georgia 11:37
Non-cash transactions by Kazakhstan citizens spike in 1H2021 Finance 11:04
Georgia, Poland aim to modernize legislation in field of rail transport - ministry Transport 10:43
Kazakhstan boosts import of Belgium-made goods Business 10:41
Prices on gold, silver grow in Azerbaijan Finance 10:33
Exports from Iran’s Qom Province climb Business 10:22
ICCIMA shares data on Iran's trade of agricultural, food products Business 10:20
Details of Iran’s foreign debts announced Finance 10:19
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power supplies via tender Tenders 10:18
Value of Turkey-made cement exports rises in 7M2021 Turkey 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.4 Finance 10:04
Two Uzbek banks suspend issuance of commercial loans Finance 10:03
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy cables Tenders 09:54
Number of containers loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port increases Transport 09:45
Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss new direction of defense cooperation Kazakhstan 09:44
All news