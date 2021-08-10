Azerbaijani servicemen taking part in military exercises in Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
A group of 14 Azerbaijani servicemen is taking part in military exercises in Turkey as part of close air support activities, Trend reports citing the official Twitter page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The publication of the defense ministry emphasizes that instructors of the Turkish Air Force are training with representatives of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.
