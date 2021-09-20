President Ilham Aliyev calls Russia's Vladimir Putin

Politics 20 September 2021 17:52 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev calls Russia's Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

On September 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The head of state congratulated the Russian President on the victory of the ruling “United Russia” party at the parliamentary elections.

President Aliyev described this victory as a manifestation of the people's appreciation of the policy aimed at the development and prosperity of the country under the leadership of Vladimir Putin.

President Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

Stressing the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia based on strategic partnership in various areas, the heads of state discussed issues related to the prospects for cooperation.

During the conversation, the heads of state expressed confidence that the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between the newly elected State Duma and the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan will further continue.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin over the casualties as a result of an accident in the city of Perm.

