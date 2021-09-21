President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new building of Baku European Lyceum (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new 1560-seat building of Baku European Lyceum in the capital`s White City.
