Azerbaijan reveals names of dead and wounded in military helicopter crash (UPDATE)
Details added, first version posted 16:23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
The State Border Service has published the names of the military who died and were injured in the crash of a military helicopter at the Garaheybat training ground in the Khizi district, Trend reports.
The names of the victims:
Colonel Fizuli Ali Javadov
Lieutenant Colonel Emil Nazirov
Major Elmir Hasanov
Major Emil Shahid
Major Elbrus Akhmadov
Major Emil Akhmadkhanov
Major Emil Aliyev
Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov
Captain Javid Bayramli
Captain Hayyam Aliyev
Captain Teymur Garaisayev
Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov
Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev
Worker Elchin Nabiyev
In addition, it is reported as a result of the accident, two soldiers on board survived - Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov.
Note that on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.