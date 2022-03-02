Azerbaijan sends diplomats to embassies in Moldova, Poland to assist evacuation of citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Several diplomats were sent to the Azerbaijani embassies in Moldova and Poland in connection with the intensive work on the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva said that the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine also continues its activity, all necessary measures are being taken to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens.