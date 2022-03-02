Azerbaijan sends diplomats to embassies in Moldova, Poland to assist evacuation of citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Several diplomats were sent to the Azerbaijani embassies in Moldova and Poland in connection with the intensive work on the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a press conference, Trend reports.
Abdullayeva said that the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine also continues its activity, all necessary measures are being taken to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan to again present draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all - minister
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO)
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands
This project of Baku Steel Company opened up broad opportunities for economic development (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Another group of Azerbaijanis arriving in Moldova from Ukraine to be evacuated on March 2 – ambassador
Azerbaijan always taken position that makes significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at global level - deputy director of Trend News Agency (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev received in video format energy minister of Romania and special envoy of President of Romania (PHOTO/VIDEO)