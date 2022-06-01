Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Bulgarian PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov during his official visit to the country, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Petkov, having welcomed the Azerbaijani diplomat, stressed the importance of this visit.

Noting that Azerbaijan is providing assistance to the country in the energy sector at a very important time for Bulgaria, the prime minister emphasized the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in this context, adding that the Azerbaijan is a reliable partner.

Thanking for the warm welcome, Bayramov noted that the high-level political ties between the two countries are accompanied by dynamic economic development.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations in a number of areas, including energy, trade and economic, information technology, transport and transit, as well as in education, culture, and tourism.

It was noted that the holding of the meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria [scheduled for 2022] will contribute to the further expansion of economic ties.

Bayramov informed Petkov about the post-conflict situation in the region [following the 2020 Second Karabakh War], the restoration and reconstruction carried out in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the war], de-mining, and the peace-building steps taken by the Azerbaijani government.

The ministers also discussed regional issues and other topics of mutual interest.