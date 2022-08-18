President of Mongolia invites President Ilham Aliyev for a visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia Gombosuren Munkhbayar.

Gombosuren Munkhbayar said that bilateral ties have been actively developed in recent years, especially after the Mongolian President`s visit to Azerbaijan in 2018. Underlining that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ambassador conveyed the invitation of the President of Mongolia to the President of Azerbaijan to visit his country at a convenient time for him.

President Ilham Aliyev accepted the invitation with gratitude.