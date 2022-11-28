Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 28 November 2022 13:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ANAMA updates on weekly de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

Thus, 2 anti-personnel and 10 anti-tank landmines, as well as 248 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on November 21 through November 26.

A total area of 321 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.

