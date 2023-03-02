Non-Aligned Movement – significant flagship in development of countries – Chinese Government’s special rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a significant flagship in the development of countries, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said while speaking at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, Trend reports.

He noted that China’s support for the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement is among the values of its foreign policy.

"The Non-Aligned Movement should strive to strengthen solidarity, the member states should work together to create a secure world. We should ensure the stable growth of food and energy resources, pay attention to green technology, deepen trade and economic ties, exchange experiences, and modernize the economy," Li Hui added.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.