Uzbekistan holding events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva said it’s a big pride for her to participate in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Norbaeva made the remark at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Today, a special meeting is being held in the Azerbaijani Parliament, which was attended by my colleagues from foreign countries. The bright memory of Heydar Aliyev is also honored in Uzbekistan,” she noted. “Heydar Aliyev is a great statesman who created modern Azerbaijan. He’s known, remembered, and honored in Uzbekistan. The great son of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is very famous in our country, as well as in other countries.”

“Today, streets in our country are named after him, squares, a bas-relief was installed, and the opening of these memorial monuments, streets, and squares was carried out during the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan last year," the official said.

Norbaeva further noted that a number of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev are also held in Uzbekistan.

"We have adopted a special program to explain his life path, and cultural events, conferences, round tables, concerts, and creative evenings are held in Uzbekistan. It’s gratifying that the young generation, also expressing a great desire to study the life path of dear Heydar Aliyev, takes an active part in these events, and we, having arrived in Azerbaijan today, rejoice that his life path and work continue in Azerbaijan,” she said.

“Today, a lot of work is being done in Azerbaijan to reform the entire society. A lot of creative work is being done to build up the economic potential of the country. We are very pleased with all the reforms and changes taking place in Azerbaijan under the wise leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and, of course, with the active participation of all state and public structures of Azerbaijan," Norbaeva added.

The special meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of four international organizations.