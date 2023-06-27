It's important to show progress in talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia this week - Matthew Miller

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. It's important to show progress in talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia this week, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We continue to believe that peace is within reach. We've hosted these two parties before. The Secretary has talked to both foreign ministers on a number of occasions. We think these meetings are important. This week we think it's important that they show progress. We do think that peace is within reach if the two parties will put aside their differences," he said.

Secretary Antony Blinken today held bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Afterwards, he participated in an opening plenary session with the two ministers at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan are holding a bilateral meeting at the moment.

The talks between the foreign ministers of the two counties will continue through June 29. They are primarily focusing on the draft peace agreement.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn