Types of liability for violation of public procurement legislation to be established in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Types of liability for violation of legislation on public procurement to be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 988-VIQ dated July 14, 2023 "On Public Procurement".

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within four months a draft law defining the types of responsibility for violation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Public Procurement".