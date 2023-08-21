Number of former IDP families settled in new houses in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli revealed

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 21 August 2023 18:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Another group of former internally displaced persons, 24 families (68 people), who moved to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city, reached their destination, Trend reports.

These families of former internally displaced persons have returned to their permanent residence in Fuzuli.

They were given the keys to the newly rebuilt houses.

In general, 47 families (158 people) are provided with permanent residence in the city of Fuzuli.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

