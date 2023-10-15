BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Exactly 20 years ago, on October 15, 2003, the Azerbaijani people chose Ilham Aliyev as the President of the country, entrusting him with their future. Today's Azerbaijan, which has become a symbol of stability and development, has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, serving as the best confirmation of the accuracy of this historical choice.

20 years ago, President Ilham Aliyev foresaw geopolitical trends and understood the direction in which the country should move. He knew where strategic priorities should be set: Azerbaijan had to build a robust economy, establish a professional and well-equipped army, and take its rightful place on the global stage. This was the only path for the nation to achieve regional leadership and become a prominent player in global politics.

As early as 2004, the first State Regional Development Program was initiated by President Ilham Aliyev. Later, President Ilham Aliyev himself would refer to this State Program as one of the initial substantial political decisions. These regional development programs not only laid the foundation for the growth of the national economy but, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, they also addressed the infrastructure development imbalance between Baku and other regions of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev's state policy was aimed at addressing new challenges and tasks facing the country. President Ilham Aliyev immediately outlined the path for the Azerbaijani nation – the transformation and evolution of the country into a developed, modern state, with the consistent implementation of political, economic, and social reforms.

In order to put these measures into action, President Ilham Aliyev approved a Long-Term Strategy for Managing Oil and Gas Revenues in 2004. This strategy was designed to channel income from the oil sector toward the growth and advancement of the non-oil sector.

Subsequent years represented an era of continuous growth. Azerbaijan witnessed the creation of more than 2 million jobs, the establishment of numerous new industries, the revitalization of dormant traditional sectors and agricultural domains. Poverty was successfully combated, and a multifaceted system of social assistance for vulnerable demographic groups was introduced.

The position of the country on the global markets was strengthened: Azerbaijan effectively reshaped the energy landscape of Europe by implementing the Southern Gas Corridor project.

This remarkably ambitious project outpaced its era; numerous skeptics and purported well-wishers of Azerbaijan cast doubts on the possibility of constructing and putting the Southern Gas Corridor into operation, yet Azerbaijan has proved them wrong. Subsequently, when Europe confronted a crisis, these very critics in Baku have lined up to initiate discussions regarding the purchase of Azerbaijani gas for their customers.

The oil strategy and the concept of managing oil and gas revenues transformed the country's economy. In 2003-2022, Azerbaijan's GDP increased from $7.3 billion to $78.7 billion, and state budget expenditures rose from $705.8 million to $21.5 billion. The country's strategic foreign currency reserves expanded by over 47-fold, from $1.4 billion to $66.1 billion. In 2003, the average wage was a mere $45, but by 2022, it had surged to nearly $500. These figures are truly unprecedented.

Guided by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan bolstered its foreign policy standing. A notable milestone to recall is that in 2011, Azerbaijan secured a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council with 155 votes, effectively discharging its responsibilities alongside major world powers for a two-year term. This achievement served as a substantial affirmation of global acknowledgment of our nation's influence and its leader's prominence on the international stage.

In 2019, Azerbaijan unanimously assumed the leadership of the second-largest global organization, the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev's efforts were instrumental in revitalizing and reasserting the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement within the global landscape. Azerbaijan's pivotal role in this revival earned such recognition that the organization extended the country's chairmanship for an additional year.

A pivotal aspect of the state leader's policy was the extensive modernization of the Azerbaijani Army. President Ilham Aliyev himself stressed that military development was an inherent priority, given Azerbaijan's long-standing opposition to Armenian occupiers. Significant strides were taken in this realm.

The country's military budget has surged more than 15 times since 2003, facilitating the provision of the Army with cutting-edge technology and weaponry. Additionally, Azerbaijan initiated the development of a defense industry from the ground up, erecting over 20 military plants and enterprises. Today, they manufacture a diverse array of over 1,200 military products.

The combat capabilities of the Azerbaijani Army have significantly improved, along with the professionalism of its military personnel. The system of support and social assistance for the military and their families has been strengthened. The Azerbaijani Army has firmly established itself as one of the world's top 100 most powerful armies and stands out as a clear regional leader.

The military modernization marked the culminating stage in achieving the core mission that has indelibly etched President Ilham Aliyev's name in the annals of Azerbaijani history - the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Victory in the second Karabakh war in 2020 was a logical consequence of the successful implementation of economic, foreign policy, and defense strategies by the head of state. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan stands as the only one among post-Soviet states to have fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty across its entire territory. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries worldwide that has been able to bring military perpetrators to justice for their crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

President Ilham Aliyev has definitively resolved the long-standing issue that has caused suffering and tragedy for multiple generations of Azerbaijanis. Currently, thousands of these individuals and their descendants are making their way back to the newly liberated regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. An official state program known as the "Great Return" for the years 2022-2026 has been put into action, encompassing the restoration of numerous settlements. Plans for 52 of these settlements have already been developed, with President Ilham Aliyev personally overseeing the revitalization of 29 towns and villages. Additionally, just a year and a half after the war's conclusion, on July 19, 2022, former internally displaced persons began returning to these reclaimed territories. Over this period, 679 families, totaling more than 2,700 individuals, have already come back to their ancestral lands. It is anticipated that by the year-end, around 1,400 families, or over 5,000 people, will come back to their native lands.

Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are in the midst of a remarkable transformation, emerging from the devastation of the past. Rapid progress is evident, with the construction of airports in Fuzuli and Zangilan, and the Lachin airport, the completion of which is well underway. Extensive road networks covering hundreds of kilometers have been established, and railway projects such as Barda-Aghdam and Goradiz-Aghbend are actively advancing, greatly accelerating the regional economic recovery. Furthermore, 12 new power stations have been commissioned in the region, and essential infrastructure has been successfully restored. In summary, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are making strides toward a return to development. They now have a promising future, brimming with success and achievements, just like the rest of the country.

The fifth era of the Azerbaijani Republic's statehood stands as the most triumphant. It's possible that only future generations will be able to truly grasp the historical importance of President Ilham Aliyev's accomplishments. Throughout Azerbaijani nation's history, there hasn't been another leader who managed to restore the country's unity, craft and execute a comprehensive, long-term development plan, and serve as the pivotal figure in uniting the nation, guiding millions of fellow citizens towards victory.

President Ilham Aliyev is the nation's leader, an individual of profound historical importance, a statesman of global stature, and the commander-in-chief of a triumphant military that freed the country from occupation. He is the president responsible for building a highly advanced Army, reinstating the state's territorial integrity, showcasing the resilience of the Azerbaijani people to the world, enhancing the nation's reputation, and bolstering the self-esteem of Azerbaijani society.