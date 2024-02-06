Azerbaijani Foreign Minister welcomes head of TURKPA observation mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the head of the observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Osman Mesten and other members of the delegation, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within TURKPA, as well as on preparations for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan which will be held on February 7. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that TURKPA is an important platform for the development of existing fraternal and friendly ties between Turkic states at the inter-parliamentary level, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in the expansion of cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian, and other directions between our states. It was noted that the expansion of contacts between the Turkic states at different levels contributes to mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations.

Giving detailed information on preparations for the extraordinary presidential election, including works carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the special historical significance of this election process held for the first time after the full restoration of sovereignty for the whole territory of Azerbaijan. It was mentioned that 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

Head of the mission Osman Mesten emphasized the victory of brotherly Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, as well as the fact that the mission will observe the presidential election held for the first time after the restoration of full sovereignty of Azerbaijan on the entire territory of the country.

During the meeting other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

