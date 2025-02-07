Date of hosting XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The XII Global Baku Forum (GBF) with the title “Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities” will be held on March 13-15, 2025, Trend reports.

The forum will be attended by the President of Albania Bajram Begaj, the President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović.

The participation of the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) Maimuna Mohd Sharif, the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan has also been confirmed.

The XII GBF is promising to bring over 400 participants, including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel Laureates, international organizations, and civil society representatives.

