Azerbaijani FM briefs Israeli counterpart on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa'ar in Abu Dhabi on April 8, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional and global situation.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, investment, humanitarian spheres, and emphasized the role of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel.

The parties also emphasized the importance of strengthening the exchange of experience in the spheres of high technologies, healthcare and education.

'' Furthermore, it was reiterated that Azerbaijan supports the establishment of peace and stability in the Middle East region, including the peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international law.

The Israeli side was also informed in detail about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, efforts to combat the mine threat, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest,” the information notes.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa'ar during his visit to the UAE, the publication of the Israeli Minister on X said, Trend reports.

“I had a wonderful meeting with my friend Jeyhun Bayramov. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan participated in the MEAD conference in Abu Dhabi, which discussed a wide range of issues. Relations with Azerbaijan are expanding and include strategic, diplomatic, economic, energy, and other aspects. We will continue to build and strengthen them!” the post reads.