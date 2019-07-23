Competitions in 9 kinds of sports to be held at EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23

23 July 2019 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Competitions in nine kinds of sports – gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling – are being held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) in Baku on July 23, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is leading in the medal standings of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival. Azerbaijan has earned 10 medals - four gold, four silver and two bronze. All of the medals were won for the team by wrestlers.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival. Azerbaijan is being represented by 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volume of problem loans of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku decreases
Economy 11:58
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy equipment for ATM security systems via tender
Tenders 11:43
Assets of Azerbaijan’s Atabank decrease
Economy 11:16
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
Azerbaijani citizens start to travel more
Society 09:53
Gold and silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:53
Latest
Volume of problem loans of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku decreases
Economy 11:58
Turkmenistan carries out measures to prevent infectious diseases
Turkmenistan 11:55
Jizzakh cement may be used for construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:50
Iran-Iraq trade turnover can reach $20B
Finance 11:44
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy equipment for ATM security systems via tender
Tenders 11:43
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy banking equipment via tender
Tenders 11:39
South Korea fires hundreds of warning shots at Russian military plane
Other News 11:31
First cargo to be delivered from Turkey to Georgia on new railway on July 23
Economy 11:30
Turkey, Jordan to mull regional issues
Turkey 11:20