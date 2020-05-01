Azerbaijan's TABIB: Ganja, Lankaran top COVID-19 infected districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The most frequent COVID-19 infection cases have been registered in Ganja and Lankaran so far, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 1, Trend reports.

According to him, this is due to non-compliance with the requirements of the quarantine regime by the residents.

"We urge citizens to comply with the requirements of the special quarantine regime. If the indicators change to an undesirable level, strict and long-term restrictions can be applied," added the chairman.