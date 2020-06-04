Azerbaijan reports 262 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 262 new COVID-19 cases, 72 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on June 4 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, 60-year-old citizen and 57-year-old citizen, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

To date, 6,522 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,737 have recovered, 78 people have died.

Currently, 2,707 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 64 patients is assessed as severe, 75 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 322,574 tests were carried out in the country so far.