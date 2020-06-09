Azerbaijan detects 315 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Azerbaijan has detected 315 new COVID-19 cases, 229 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on June 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 8,191 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 4,606 have recovered, 98 people have died.

Currently, 3,487 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 349,200 tests were carried out in the country so far.