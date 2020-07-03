Azerbaijan confirms 583 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:21)

Azerbaijan has detected 583 new COVID-19 cases, 395 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 19,267 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 10,820 patients have recovered, 235 people have died. Currently, 8,212 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,137 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 502,965 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.