Azerbaijan confirms 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 3,028 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 3,028 patients have recovered and 43 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 203,593 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 142,807 of them have recovered, and 2,253 people have died. Currently, 58,533 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,383 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,073,137 tests have been conducted so far.