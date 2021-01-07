Azerbaijan determines number and places of residence of families of IDPs from Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The places of residence of families of internally displaced people from Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district have been determined, Allahveren Aliyev, first deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend on Jan. 7.

"The executive power, together with the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced People, has fully clarified the list," Aliyev added.

"The number of families of internally displaced people, the family members and addresses have been determined, the list has been submitted to the relevant structure," Aliyev said.