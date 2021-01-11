Azerbaijan confirms 841 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 176 new COVID-19 cases, 841 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 224,827 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 209,522 of them have recovered, and 2,926 people have died. Currently, 12,379 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,086 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,272,009 tests have been conducted so far.